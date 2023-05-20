After Getting Out Of A 9-Year-Long Relationship, He’s Been Having Difficulty Finding Enjoyment In Playing The Field Or Casually Dating Around

This 28-year-old man got out of a 9-year-long relationship back in August of 2022, and ever since, he’s been having a great deal of difficulty finding enjoyment in playing the field or casually dating around.

Anyway, he did not attempt to speak to or date women until January of this year, as he did not feel ready on an emotional level to move on.

He also was happy to take his time and make sure he was fully healed from the end of his last relationship before trying to date.

“I’m doing well financially, have gotten fit, and I’ve been working on myself,” he explained.

“I am not trying to brag by any means, but I think it’s important for the context of this post to state I haven’t really struggled in terms of attracting women.”

“Since I started putting myself out there again, I’ve hooked up with a few girls and have an ongoing casual fling with a girl that I like, but there’s not much of a future for us due to the fact that she’s only in town for half a year because she’s doing an internship; she lives in Spain.”

He is not interested in simply hooking up anymore, and he would much rather be in a committed long-term relationship, as that’s far more meaningful to him.

Many people in his life have pointed out that he spent so much of his younger years “tied down” that this is his time to fully appreciate being single, but he’s just not into it at all.

He keeps thinking about a genuine relationship and finding a girl that he can actually connect with.

