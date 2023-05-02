After Her Husband Passed Away, She Had To Tell His Mistress The News, And Then His Mistress Asked If She Could Visit His Final Resting Place

A 36-year-old woman and mother of two is speaking up about her husband’s struggle with mental illness and the mistress he had.

TikToker Bridgette Davis (@bridgettedavis08) shared a six-second clip displaying a screenshot of her text conversation with her husband’s mistress.

“When your husband of 10 years dies, and you have to tell his mistress,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

In the screenshot, the other woman expressed her distress after hearing about Bridgette’s husband’s death, saying she “couldn’t believe it” and was “losing it.”

She then asked Bridgette if she could go to where he was buried, to which Bridgette responded with a curt “no.”

In a series of follow-up videos, Bridgette explained the background of the situation and discussed why she decided to tell the other woman about her husband’s death.

Bridgette felt that she had the right to know, and at that point, she didn’t really have anything against her anymore. She knew that the man she married and the man with another woman on the side were two different people entirely.

Bridgette’s husband struggled with mental illness throughout his entire life, and in 2017, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

A few months later, she discovered some questionable things on his phone. She confronted him about it, which led to a big argument, and he left for the night.

