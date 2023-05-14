He Just Found Out His Girlfriend Cheated On One Of Her Past Exes With His Good Friend, And He Now Views Their Whole Relationship Differently

This 26-year-old guy has known his girlfriend, who is also 26 since they were just 3-years-old. Since then, they have been best friends for their entire lives, and they even started dating about three years ago.

Before they entered a relationship, however, his girlfriend had an ex-boyfriend– who she dated back in college. Apparently, they were together for about a year and a half.

Anyway, when he was out one evening last week, he wound up bumping into his girlfriend’s ex.

“We were friendly enough, I guess, but I didn’t see or talk to him once they split up,” he recalled.

While the whole interaction was a bit awkward, though, he did admit that he was now in a relationship with his girlfriend. And apparently, his girlfriend’s ex was seriously surprised.

Then, his girlfriend’s ex asked if she had ever filled him in on the reason her last relationship had ended.

“I remembered her being upset and saying he had dumped her, but that’s about it,” he revealed.

Well, his girlfriend’s ex claimed that the true reason they split up what because she got caught cheating on her ex with one of his other good friends!

And since finding that out, he has been left utterly shocked. He’s also not sure how he should feel about the whole situation.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.