He Kissed A Girl, But He Actually Likes Her Friend And Not Her, So He’s Not Sure If He Should Break That News Just Yet

This 24-year-old guy has two friends who are girls, and he met them all through a class they shared in their final year of college.

He has spent several months now hanging out with both girls, but he is really into one of them. The girl that he does have a crush on has a boyfriend, so he hasn’t addressed his feelings with her.

This girl’s boyfriend is also the reason why he has not tried to make a move on her.

“But that doesn’t change the fact that I just very much like her,” he explained. “The “problem” (which I very much created myself in a sense which is very stupid…I know) is that her friend likes me.”

“She is always kind of flirty and acts very interested. She’s a very kind and cool person whom I’d like to know better and already value as a friend in a way. So I didn’t want to make it awkward by saying anything wrong or whatever.”

“But last week, she asked if I wanted to do something with the two of us. I should have probably said no in hindsight but suggested we could grab a coffee because I thought I could just show her through chilling with her that I’m not interested in her romantically.”

He did enjoy his time spent with this girl, and she did end up sleeping over at his house. Apparently, his mom forgot her keys at his place and needed him to check if they were there.

This girl accompanied him home to check for his mom’s keys, and then they hung out some more until it was really too late for her to head home alone.

He never did anything with this girl, and he did his best to make it clear to her that he was not interested in being anything but friends.

