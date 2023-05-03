He Lives With His Sister, But He Said He Won’t Help Out With Her Foster Kids Because He Just Doesn’t Like Kids

If you choose to live with a family member who has children, does that mean you need to help take care of the kids?

One man has gotten into an argument with his sister after telling her he wouldn’t start taking her foster kids to and from school.

He is 26-years-old and has been living with his 23-year-old sister. His sister is currently a foster mom for four kids, ages ranging from 11-2 years old.

He doesn’t make as much money as his sister, but he still pays her a small portion of rent. He doesn’t plan on staying with his sister for long, just until he’s able to afford his own place.

Recently, his sister got a promotion at her job and asked him to start picking the kids up from school in the afternoons, and he said he would because he has flexible work hours.

“I get along with them fine, but I don’t like kids in general,” he explained.

He often gets stuck having to help family members with their kids, even though he’s not crazy about it because they’re aware of his flexible work situation.

But the other day, his sister tried piling more responsibilities onto him and asked if he could also start taking the kids to school in the morning because she had to start working earlier.

Although he technically could start dropping the kids off in the morning, he said no. He doesn’t want to be any more responsible for the kids and would rather have time in the morning to relax.

