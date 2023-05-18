He Overheard His Wife Admitting To Her Friend That She Baby Trapped Him, And Now He Thinks She’s Only With Him For His Money

This 38-year-old man has a wife who is 27, and he recently overheard a conversation his wife was having with a friend that absolutely crushed him.

His wife is a stay-at-home mom, and he has his own company. Earlier today, he thought it would be nice to leave work early and come home to “surprise” his wife.

Unfortunately, he was the one who ended up surprised after arriving home, and it was not in a good way at all.

When he walked through the door, he noticed his littlest daughter was in her playroom alone while his older children were hanging out in other parts of the house.

His son mentioned to him that his wife was on a phone call in their bedroom, so he approached the bedroom and could hear his wife laughing about something.

Instead of walking into their room, he hung out to listen in on what she was talking about on the phone.

He realizes that he was invading his wife’s private time by not revealing that he was spying on her conversation, but what his wife said on the phone was something she never would have admitted to him.

He overheard his wife suggest to her friend that she should get pregnant on purpose in order to keep the man that she’s seeing in her life, and his wife admitted to baby trapping him.

“I heard that and felt numb,” he explained. “Especially as she was talking about how her friend’s boyfriend was rich and that it’s important not to lose him.”

