He Started Using His Garden Hose To Spray A Neighborhood Kid Every Time The Kid Ruined His Lawn, And Now His Wife Thinks This Strange Tradition Needs To Stop

If you own a home with a lawn, you know how hard it is to maintain it. It’s the worst when you put in a bunch of extra effort to make your yard look nice, and then something comes in and messes it all up.

One man started getting angry with a neighborhood kid that would stomp his soccer cleats around his lawn and mess up his grass. So, he thought of a hilarious solution to try and get him to stop.

He’s 37-years-old and lives with his wife and two children. He cares a lot about his front lawn and has been very annoyed recently due to one kid who passes their house every time he heads home from soccer practice.

The kid wears soccer cleats and never fails to stomp across his lawn, ruining his grass as he walks. Sometimes the kid even rides his bike over the lawn, which really upsets him.

He started giving the kid dirty looks whenever he saw him near his house, but the kid would ignore him and continue messing up his grass.

Then, he started politely asking the kid to walk around his grass as he walked by. But, once again, the kid didn’t listen, and one of the times he passed through, he made sure to stomp extra hard and twist his cleats into the grass.

So, he took things to the next level to get the kid to stop. He started spraying the kid with a garden hose.

“Since then, I’ve just been hosing him,” he explained. “The first time I sprayed him with the hose, he ran off, but then for some reason, he just started standing there while I hose him as he enjoys it.”

Now, he and this kid have formed a bond. Every day he sits in a lawn chair with the hose and waits for the kid to come by after practice.

