He Wants To Date But Isn’t Sure How To Get Started Since He Only Makes $200 A Month As A Junior Resident Doctor And Really Can’t Afford To Take A Girl Out

This 27-year-old guy is currently a junior resident doctor who only earns about $200 each month.

So, given his lack of income– and the fact that he has no extra time to work a side hustle– he feels like he doesn’t meet most women’s standards.

His internship is three years long, meaning that he will not complete it until he is 30. And as of right now, he doesn’t have enough money to buy a car, let alone take a woman out.

That’s why he is really at a loss about how to get into the dating pool while making such a low income. So, he recently turned to Reddit for advice on his current situation.

“Do I have the wrong mentality, or should I just forget about dating completely until I can afford to date?” he asked.

Now, some people pointed out how his hectic schedule is likely not even conducive to finding a partner.

“You’re probably too busy to even date right now. That’s the bigger issue,” said Incomefundmanager.

Other commenters also encouraged him to stay motivated toward his career goals while also keeping his eyes peeled for potential partners in his same situation.

“Bro, you’re studying to be a doctor. Keep your eyes on the prize. And if you do date, date within your field,” explained Dmoney140.

