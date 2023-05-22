Her Boyfriend Admitted To Feeling “Trapped” In Their Relationship And Wants To Make Up With His Girl Best Friend

This 23-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 22, met over New Year’s and have been only dating since earlier this year. However, in just that short time, she has already encountered a ton of drama surrounding her boyfriend’s girl best friend, Lucy.

For context, she and Lucy were actually sort of friends back in the day. They got to know each other at a few parties and apparently hit it off.

On one occasion, she even helped Lucy after an uncomfortable encounter with a man. She bought an Uber for Lucy; that way, the girl could go back to her home at 4:00 a.m. instead of sleeping in an uncomfortable situation.

But aside from that, she and Lucy never spoke daily or anything. They really just saw each other whenever they went out.

Her boyfriend, on the other hand, had been friends with Lucy for three years. And around New Year’s, they apparently got into a fight that caused their friendship to “sizzle out.”

It was just shortly after that period that she and her boyfriend began dating, too. However, it appears that her boyfriend and Lucy’s friendship drama has still been interfering with her romantic relationship.

It all began when she and her boyfriend went out to a club with their friends one evening.

Eventually, everyone decided to head to a second club– which was decently far away. So, she purchased a taxi that was extremely expensive in order to take them there.

“I was already upset with the cost, but I wanted my boyfriend to be happy,” she recalled.

