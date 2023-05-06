Her Boyfriend Ate The Pizza That She Purchased For Herself, So She Asked Him To Pay Her Back, But Then He Called Her Selfish

This 24-year-old girl has been with her 25-year-old boyfriend for a year now, and a month ago, they decided to take the next step in their relationship and move in with one another.

Since they live together, they split their expenses pretty equally. For instance, they both pay an equal amount of money towards rent and utilities.

As for things like body lotion, shampoo, or anything related to that, they pay for everything on their own.

And groceries they have chose to split, so long as they are purchasing anything that they both can eat together.

“He works until late every day, I work a normal 9-5 job, and because of this, I eat dinner alone every weekday,” she explained.

“The other day, I ordered a pizza, the place I like doesn’t have individual pizzas, only regular-sized ones. I ordered a pizza and ate most of it, there were three slices left.”

She packed the remaining slices up and put them in the fridge so she could have them later on. Well, yesterday morning, she went into the fridge, and she realized that her pizza slices weren’t there.

Her boyfriend was still sleeping when she noticed the pizza was missing, so she decided to wait until he got up to question him about it.

As soon as her boyfriend was awake, she asked him if he had eaten the pizza she had bought for herself.

