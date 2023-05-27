Her Ex Wound Up Leaving Her Because She Didn’t Want Kids, And Now That She Has A Daughter, She Completely Regrets Not Saying Yes To Having A Child With Him

This woman used to date a man named Sean for 7 years. Sean is a doctor, and she’s in finance, and their careers were always so important to them.

Sean’s the kind of person who is super easygoing, and she’s the polar opposite. She always got her way in their relationship, and that really made Sean’s family dislike her.

At some point in their time together, she really pressured Sean to get a new job that had more normal work hours, but he wasn’t interested in doing that at all.

That came to be one of the biggest problems in their relationship, along with the fact that she did not want to have kids.

“He wanted them, I didn’t,” she explained. “I wouldn’t talk to him about it, I thought he’d accept my viewpoint.”

“He did eventually – and decided he couldn’t compromise and left me. He also said it was because of how I treated him, didn’t value him, took him for granted, etc. I didn’t realize he felt like that at the time. I didn’t see it coming and was devastated.”

“Here’s the irony- in my subsequent ‘get over my ex’ casual relationship, I got pregnant. I could have terminated but couldn’t bring myself to.”

Her daughter is currently 3, and she absolutely adores her. Her daughter’s father is not in her life at all, and it is hard for her to be a single mom, but she would not change a single thing.

Now, as for Sean, she knew that he remained single for quite a long time. But now, Sean has a new woman in his life, and that woman is pregnant.

