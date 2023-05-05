Her Friend Went On A Date With A Guy, And After She Got Up To Go To The Bathroom, Her Date Sat Down With A Table Full Of Girls And Started Flirting With Them

You know what’s not good first date etiquette? Flirting with a table of girls while the girl you actually came with is in the bathroom.

It might seem like simple common sense to refrain from committing such a faux pas, but Sam (@samd0ll) knows a guy who did this very thing.

Sam from Toronto shared a story on TikTok about her friend’s horrible first date with a guy who seemingly knows nothing about dating. Sam’s friend met him on Hinge, and after talking for a while, they decided to go out for dinner.

When they sat down at the restaurant, a group of girls happened to be seated at the table next to them. From the get-go, the guy is laughing with them and chatting them up.

Sam’s friend went to the bathroom, and after she returned, she saw her date sitting with the girls at their table! And this happened multiple times too.

One of the girls even told her she had nothing to worry about because she was so hot as if that would make her feel better.

Eventually, the guy she’s supposed to be on a first date with apologizes to her, saying that the girls were ‘pumping his tires.’

Apparently, they were showering him with so many compliments that he couldn’t tear himself away from their table.

So they got into a small fight, and Sam’s friend was more than ready to head home. The last straw for her was when he was driving her home and accused her of not thanking him for dinner.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.