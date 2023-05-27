Her Relationship With Her Husband Started As An Affair, And She’s Completely Jealous Of His Ex-Wife

This 40-year-old woman has a husband who is 50, and their relationship began as an affair. She does admit that it was wrong of her to get involved with her husband in such a messy way, but she knew her husband’s marriage was pretty much over, and he wanted out.

As soon as her husband’s ex-wife found out about their affair, she handled it with nothing but calm and grace.

Her husband’s ex-wife never once raised her voice at her. Instead, this woman just asked her if she was in love with her husband.

She replied yes, and in response, her husband’s ex-wife stated that if she planned on staying with him, she needed to treat her 3 children with a lot of respect.

Then, her husband’s ex handled their divorce in a smooth way. Although that was smooth sailing, she and her husband were met with a lot of resistance from her husband’s family.

None of her husband’s loved ones were ok with their relationship, and his mom and dad nearly cut him out of their lives.

Her husband’s ex-wife stepped in and was able to get his parents to agree not to kick them out of their lives.

In time, her husband’s parents forgave him, but they haven’t done the same with her. She and her husband also have a 4-year-old son together, and his parents do adore their kids.

“My husband’s ex is very different,” she explained. “She never held a grudge against me. Always pushed her kids to have a relationship with their dad.”

