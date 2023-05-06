Her Sister Cheated While At Her Bachelorette Party, And Now She Isn’t Sure If She Should Tell Her Brother-In-Law

This young woman is currently engaged, and just a few weeks ago, she had her bachelorette party.

So, her sister– who is also a bridesmaid– as well as the rest of her bridal party and a few other close friends, all went out with her to a club.

At first, the night was going great, too. But then, her sister was spotted making out with a stranger multiple times throughout the night– even though she has been married for three years.

Now, one of her friends, Kate, was the main person who took issue with the infidelity and tried to intervene. She claims that Kate has a really strong moral compass and just thought her sister’s behavior was downright inappropriate.

“I don’t know the full details of what happened or what was said because I was pretty drunk, and I wasn’t actually present for all of it,” she prefaced.

But, what she later gathered was that while in the club, Kate pulled her sister aside and told her sister off for both cheating on her husband and wrecking her bachelorette party.

However, it wasn’t just Kate who felt weird about her sister’s cheating– especially after the whole group watched her sister make out with another guy right in front of everyone.

So, after that, the vibe among her bachelorette party guests entirely shifted. Yet the drama was still far from over.

After her sister was berated by Kate, her sister found her and was apparently an absolute mess. Her sister had broken down into tears and just kept apologizing– claiming that she had messed up and didn’t know why she cheated.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.