Here’s How You Can Make Salmon Right in Your Air Fryer

Salmon is one of the most versatile proteins. It can be smoked, grilled, or baked. And luckily, the fish is not very hard to cook.

Salmon is also a healthy and delicious option for if you’re dieting. It’s low-carb, which won’t make you gain weight. Plus, it has tons of nutrients.

If you are a proud owner of an air fryer, try cooking your salmon in there. It’s the ultimate game changer and results in tender, flaky salmon that is slightly seared on the outside.

You’ll love it so much that it’ll be impossible for you to order salmon in a restaurant again. It just doesn’t taste right anymore.

And anyway, why would you even want to pay restaurant prices for salmon when you could just make high-quality salmon at home?

TikToker Jackie Hartlaub (@lowcarbstateofmind) is showing you how she makes her salmon in the air fryer, and trust me, cooking couldn’t get much simpler than this.

Here’s all that you need to create the best salmon you’ve ever tasted. So what are you waiting for? Let’s get into the recipe!

Ingredients:

6 ounces of salmon filets

Dijon mustard or olive oil

Seafood seasoning

Lemon juice

