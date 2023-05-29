He’s Discussing The Redeeming Qualities Of Nerds And Why You Should Be Dating One

In high school, nerds were often ignored in favor of the more popular football players. But now that we’ve all been out of high school for a while, maybe you’re starting to realize that nerds were the way to go after all.

Nerds, with their interesting and quirky personalities, will treat you like a queen. So if you have never dated a nerd before, take it into consideration.

TikToker Lucas (@yonsidelucas) is discussing some of the redeeming qualities of nerds and why you should be dating one.

According to Lucas, nerdy guys are often overlooked because girls aren’t looking at them in the right way. Here are some examples.

“Most nerds love anime, and most of us anime-loving nerds have watched the exact same anime for over a thousand episodes about a group of pirates trying to find treasure and friendship,” said Lucas.

The fact that a guy is able to watch a thousand episodes of the same series demonstrates some serious commitment skills.

You’ll also never have to worry about where your man is ever again. Nerdy guys usually have a very consistent schedule.

Every Friday night, from 6 PM to 11 PM, Lucas sits at his computer, playing games with his friends over Discord. This shows exemplary time management skills and the ability to maintain strong, healthy relationships with others.

Furthermore, nerds are always up for a night in. As Lucas puts it, why would anyone want to spend $120 on three drinks and a cover charge at a nightclub?

