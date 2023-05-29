His Ex-Girlfriend Is Moving On, But He Isn’t Sure How To Finally Give Up On Their Relationship

This 26-year-old guy and his ex-girlfriend, who is 24, had been in a relationship for over a year. And apparently, she was his first real love.

While together, they outlined a bunch of plans for their future together and were head over heels for each other.

So, they never really had any arguments. Well, except for disagreements about one specific subject: his ex kept pushing for him to take the next step and move in with her.

At the time, however, he was also financially helping his mother pay her rent. And that was reportedly an issue for his ex-girlfriend.

“I told her I would happily move in with her, but until the tenancy is up, I’ll still be contributing rent to my mother and hers when I move in,” he recalled.

Still, his ex-girlfriend didn’t understand and just felt like he had chosen his family over their relationship. So, more arguments followed, and they wound up breaking up for about a month.

But, their split was not long-lasting– because after a month’s time, they decided to give their relationship a second try.

And not long afterward, his ex-girlfriend was left feeling unsatisfied again. To her, it seemed like they were both slipping back into old patterns instead of moving forward.

“She would get frustrated with things I say and see it more as talk rather than action, which was why we broke up in the first place,” he explained.

