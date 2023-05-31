His Girlfriend Only Asked Him Out After Her Friends Dared Her To, So She’s Been Stringing Him Along For 5 Months, But When His Girlfriend’s Dad Found Out The Truth, He Grounded Her

This 18-year-old guy and his 17-year-old girlfriend have been in a relationship for the last 5 months, but prior to dating his girlfriend, he spent an entire year crushing on her hard.

Everyone knew about the crush because one of his friends went around telling his girlfriend and her friends too.

This year, his girlfriend threw a birthday party for herself on New Year’s, and she invited him to attend the party.

He was thrilled to get to go to the party, and he had a lot of fun. Several days later, his girlfriend asked if he could meet with her when school was done for the day.

“We agreed (to meet) at the park, where she confessed she had feelings for me and wanted to be a couple,” he explained.

“I was over the moon, and we began dating that day. Our relationship was pretty solid. We didn’t get into many fights, but she wasn’t all that affectionate, which I was fine with.”

Fast forward to now, they have been dating for 5 months, and his girlfriend recently came over to his house.

She was making a snack for herself in his kitchen when he noticed her phone going off. She asked that he bring her phone over to her, which he did.

But as he carried her phone over, he saw that one of her friends sent her a text asking when the breakup would be happening.

