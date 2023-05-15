Have You Ever Wanted To Make Homemade Dumplings? She’s Showing You How

Dumplings are so fun to make with the family. It’s definitely an activity that aligns with the phrase “the more, the merrier.” And that applies to both the amount of people and dumplings!

TikToker @itshelenmelon is demonstrating how to make homemade dumplings. With her recipe, you don’t have to make the dumpling wrappers from scratch, so you can breathe a sigh of relief there.

Her recipe for dumplings isn’t a mind-blowing affair, but it creates some classically delicious dumplings!

“There’s nothing inherently outstanding about it, but it’s easy to make while still being WAY better than what you buy in-store or at most restaurants! And, you don’t have to buy a bunch of one-off ingredients you’ll never use again,” she wrote in the caption.

Ingredients:

A pound of ground pork, 80 percent lean

A pound of ground beef, 80 percent lean

Chopped green onions

1 to 2 cups of kimchi

3 small spoonfuls of minced garlic

A half teaspoon of salt

A teaspoon of pepper

Sesame oil

Soy sauce

Dumpling wrappers

