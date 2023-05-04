If You Thought Ghosting Was Bad, Getting Zombied Is Even More Traumatizing; What’s Next, Vampires?

Here’s a new word to add to your dating vocabulary: “zombied.” If you thought ghosting was bad, getting zombied is even more traumatizing.

The term “zombied” has been thrown around a lot lately. So for those who have never heard of it before, I’m assuming that you’re either in a committed long-term relationship or staying peacefully single.

It feels like Halloween every day, with all these ghosts and zombies running around. What’s next, vampires?

TikToker Mariel Darling (@mariel_darling) briefly explains what the viral dating trend entails in a video that has received over a million views.

“Girl, you’re being ghosted? I’m out here being zombied. It’s like ghosting, but he comes back from the dead after a couple of months and hits you up,” said Mariel.

It often occurs after you have already written them off and accepted that you were ghosted. But no, zombies just can’t leave it at that.

Most of the time, in the dating world, zombies are people who try to weasel their way back into your life after a failed relationship.

They might like a photo on your Instagram to start or boldly send you a text message that you can’t help but roll your eyes at because you see right through their feeble attempt at striking up a romance again.

How do you handle being zombied? Should you engage in conversation? Well, depending on the person, you might be happy when they pop back up from the proverbial ground.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.