She Called Her Sister-In-Law Out At Her Own Wedding After She Kept Making Snide Comments About Everything From The Food To The Decorations

This young woman recently got married, and she admits that she never really liked her 31-year-old sister-in-law Lisa, but she managed to get along with her.

Unfortunately, that all changed on the night of her wedding because Lisa really went out of her way to ruin things.

Her ceremony went off without a hitch, but when it came time for her reception, that’s when Lisa started causing problems.

Lisa started off by making a ton of snide comments to her directly about her own wedding.

“She was complaining about the food, the music, the venue, and the decorations, and it was really starting to get under my skin,” she explained.

“I tried to brush it off and focus on enjoying my special day. I figured she was just in a foul mood since she was recently divorced, but she just wouldn’t stop.”

“I even asked my husband to talk to her about it, but he said it wasn’t a big deal, and I was overreacting.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, Lisa was only getting started. When she and her husband made it onto the dance floor for their first dance together, Lisa snatched the microphone from the DJ and thought it was a good time for her to give a crazy speech.

Lisa went on and on about how she used to be super close to her husband, but that all changed when her husband met her.

