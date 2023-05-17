She Can’t Help But Feel Jealous Of Her Boyfriend’s Ex And Like She’s Living In This Girl’s Shadow

This young woman has been dating her boyfriend for several months at this point, and they have revealed some information about their past relationships to one another.

She does know that before her boyfriend began dating her, he was in a relationship with a girl that lasted quite a few years.

When her boyfriend split from his ex 4 years ago, the breakup caused him an incredible amount of pain.

She is aware that her boyfriend’s ex was the “love of his life,” and they had made plans for their future.

But, her boyfriend’s ex wound up cheating on him a couple of times, and that seems to have contributed to the end of the relationship.

So, even though her boyfriend stopped dating his ex 4 years ago, she truly believes he is not over her and has not healed.

“I won’t deny I’m both jealous and also curious about some details he has never told me,” she explained.

“However, every time I’ve tried to bring up his ex in a conversation, he would try to cut it immediately, and I could sense it’s very painful for him, so I just stopped asking.”

“Should I just let it go and try to dismiss all these burning feelings inside of me, or should I ask him about his ex anyway? The main thing is that I feel like I’m her shadow, and I’ll never be “the one” for him, no matter how hard I try.”

