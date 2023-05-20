She Doesn’t Want Children And She’s Scared To Address This With The Guy That She’s Dating

This 31-year-old woman has been dating a 32-year-old guy for several weeks, and they met one another through a dating app a couple of months back.

So, they spent quite some time talking before finally meeting up. As of now, they have been on approximately 6 dates since originally meeting face-to-face. Some of their dates have included sleepovers too.

“I really look forward to seeing him and getting texts from him every day,” she explained. “He is definitely boyfriend material, and we seem very compatible, I feel like we have potential.”

“But you know how on your dating profile you can list whether you want children? Yeah, I didn’t do that.”

“When I first downloaded the apps, I didn’t think I was going to find anything serious, so I didn’t think it was relevant. And since I don’t want kids, it’s just not something I think about much.”

She is so into this guy that she wants to speak to him sometime in the near future about being exclusive, but she does not believe she can even do that until she reveals that she doesn’t want to have any kids.

They both would really love to be in a long-term relationship, and she is aware that they would only be wasting one another’s time if they are not on the same page about kids.

So far, the topic of kids has never come up in discussion, and she’s really hopeful that due to that, it might not be something this guy cares about.

It’s also worth mentioning that he never put anything about kids on his dating profile.

