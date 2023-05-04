She Found Suspicious Texts About Another Woman On Her Boyfriend’s Phone, And Now She Can’t Look At Him The Same

This 26-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is 30, for over a year now. They also live together, and both happen to work for the same airline.

Now, due to their line of work, she and her boyfriend are constantly traveling. But while they are sometimes able to travel together, they most frequently travel separately.

“And I’m not really the type to go through his phone,” she prefaced.

However, she recently got a weird feeling in her gut and decided to go through his cell anyway. Then, what she found was pretty upsetting.

She discovered a suspicious text conversation that took place while he was on a flight home. This conversation just so happened to occur while they were actively texting each other, too.

“So, it’s not like he temporarily forgot about me or something,” she said.

Anyway, while her boyfriend was traveling back from a work trip, she learned that he had messaged a female friend– asking if there was any way to look up the information of the crew that had been working his flight.

Then, her boyfriend claimed he wanted specifically the working flight attendant’s information because he was hoping to “Give the girl a bravo.” He even included a water-splashing emoji afterward, too.

His friend did end up responding, but they revealed how there was no way to look up the crew’s information since they were flying on a different airline.

