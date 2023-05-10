She Got Revenge On A Guy For Cheating On Her, And It All Went Down At A Book Club

Book clubs are often the epicenter of drama. Sometimes, passions flare up, and arguments ensue over the books themselves.

But on occasion, a scenario unfolds that happens to be just like something out of a romance novel, sending every member of the club into theatrics.

TikToker Michelle (@michellefromsomewhere) is recounting the time she got revenge on the guy she was dating for seeing another girl behind her back. And her vengeful act took place at a book club!

“Thinking about the time he cheated, so I found the girl he cheated with’s mom on Facebook and joined her book club, so I was at her house when she brought him over,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

In a series of follow-up videos, Michelle explained how she discovered he was cheating and described the steps she took to enact her revenge plan.

One day, she was hanging out with her ex, and they were planning their next date. He suggested an activity she had no interest in, and she told him, in a totally joking manner, to bring his other girlfriend instead. And he blew up.

“It was a nice conversation; he went from zero to one hundred, suddenly had such an attitude…It was such a red flag. I was immediately suspicious,” said Michelle.

So Michelle combed his list of Instagram followers and found the other girl through pictures she had posted of him.

Michelle reached out to her and informed her that they were dating the same guy. Fortunately, the other girl was super nice about it, and they decided to plan their revenge together. It was actually her idea to bring the guy to her mom’s book club.

