She Had A Scary Experience In A Hotel While Traveling All By Herself

TikToker Lyndsey (@lyndsey_windham) is warning all the ladies out there to always be on guard while traveling alone and never to skip a step in their security measures when staying in a hotel.

She’s opening up on TikTok about a scary experience she had when a man entered her room while she was in the shower.

The other night, she checked into a hotel room in Dallas, Texas. When she got to her room, she took every precaution possible.

She did a sweep of the room, checking for any cameras planted in the crevices and making sure no one was hiding in the closet, the shower, or behind the curtains.

Everything looked good, and no alarms were raised. When she went to bed, she double-bolted the door just to be safe. All was well, and she had a great night’s sleep.

At 6 AM, she headed down to the lobby and grabbed a quick breakfast to bring back up to her room. Then, she hopped into the shower to get ready for the day.

Here’s where she made a vital mistake. Thinking back, Lyndsey believes she did not deadbolt the door after returning to the room with her breakfast.

While she was in the shower, she heard the hotel phone ringing. Her first thought was that it was strange someone would be calling her so early in the morning.

She jumped out of the shower, but the phone had stopped ringing by then. She reasoned with herself that the ringing phone was probably just her neighbor’s wake-up call.

