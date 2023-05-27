She Knows Her Husband Is Cheating On Her, Because His Girlfriend Showed Up And Knocked On Their Door, But Her Husband Will Not Admit It

This 37-year-old woman is currently married to her husband, who is 39, and a couple of days ago, she was home alone on her day off from work.

She was sitting there on her couch, watching some TV, and someone knocked on her front door.

She got up to see who it was, and she was surprised to see a woman in her early 20s standing there.

“I asked what she wanted, and she, very confidently, said she was my husband’s girlfriend and that she was here to see him, saying, ‘I didn’t know he had a maid,'” she explained.

“I told her that I was not his maid but his wife, but she didn’t believe me and argued with me that he was single before I got so angry that I just slammed the door in her face.”

Right after she closed the door, she grabbed the phone to call her husband and informed him his girlfriend had just knocked on the door.

She then told her husband he was not permitted to come home after work that day, and all her husband could say was that he did not have a girlfriend at all.

When her husband got off work later on, he came right back home and attempted to speak to her.

Instead of hearing him out, she completely ignored what he had to say, and since then, he has been insisting he has not been having an affair.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.