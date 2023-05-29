She Left Her Husband After He Made A $250,000 Mistake And Got Fired From His Job, But Now She’s Doubting That She Made The Right Choice

This 31-year-old woman was married to her 38-year-old husband for a year and a half but was with him for 3 years in total.

Ever since they tied the knot, things have been really tough and exhausting. She had no idea everything would be so hard, and it all boiled down to some “unforeseen circumstances.”

What happened was that her husband spiraled into a terrible depression a year ago after he made a $250,000 investment that turned out to be a total scam.

Her husband not only put money in; he so much time into this scam investment that he got fired from a wonderful job.

She does get that depression can make you not feel motivated, and her husband spent 3 months refusing to get off the couch.

But despite her best attempts to get him help through the form of therapy, medication, and rehab, he kept turning her down.

Instead, he drank from the instant he woke up until the moment he fell asleep. He spent more than a whole year drinking at home and not working at all.

It fell on her to work her heart out to “maintain” the lifestyle they lead, and she wiped out her savings in the process.

She eventually had no choice but to pick up weekend bartending shifts in order to make more cash on the side.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.