She Wants Her Roommate To Replace A Special Bottle Of Wine From A Specific Winery After Her Roommate’s Friend Opened And Drank It

This 23-year-old woman currently shares an apartment with two female roommates– who are 28 and 25.

And her 28-year-old roommate, named Morgan, sometimes invites friends over to watch movies and drink wine.

But she is not a big drinker and usually only drinks once or twice each year on special occasions.

“The most recent time was because my sister wanted to do a wine tasting while we were on a trip together,” she recalled.

However, while she was visiting the winery, she actually discovered the first-ever bottle of wine that she really liked. It was a spicy wine that had been infused with hot peppers.

That’s why she decided to buy a bottle, bring it back to her apartment, and store it in her area of the shared pantry.

This was a couple of months ago, too, and everything went fine. No one touched the bottle, and the wine remained undisturbed.

But then, one recent Friday night, she arrived home and found her roommate Morgan drinking her special bottle of wine with a few friends.

She decided to confront Morgan about it, too, and her roommate claimed that a friend had popped open the bottle without realizing it was hers.

