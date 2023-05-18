She’s Been Dating Two Different Guys For Weeks, And Now That She’s Getting Serious With One, She Has To Figure Out How To Break Up With The Other

This woman has spent the last 6 weeks dating two different guys at the same time, and she says they both are actually pretty wonderful men.

She did meet both of the guys essentially at the exact same time, and she never got around to having a conversation with either of them about any kind of exclusivity.

Well, that all changed over the weekend when she did decide to get serious and exclusive with one of the guys.

“Thus, I need to have a breakup convo with the other guy,” she explained. “The other guy is on a business trip and won’t be back until later this month.”

“When I have the convo with him, should I be honest and say the reason we’re breaking up is that I’ve gotten farther along with someone else?”

She does not regret dating two guys at once, though she does feel bad about having to sit down with the guy she’s not getting serious with so she can break up with him.

They have been on about 6 or 7 dates so far, so she has spent a good chunk of time with him.

As for why she kept dating them both at the same time, they each have some very interesting qualities; some she found to be pros, and others she found to be cons.

“But the amount of time I spent with one has led me to develop feelings stronger than the other to the point it felt like cheating,” she said.

