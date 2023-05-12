She’s Feeling Very Uneasy After Discovering A Folder In Her Husband’s Filing Cabinet Containing Documentation Of Their Arguments, Her Financial Records, Her Driver’s License, And Her Social Security Number 

This 34-year-old woman has been with her husband, who is 33, for four years. But, their relationship had a pretty tumultuous start.

Her husband is Dutch, and when they first started dating, she found out he had four girlfriends in Holland after six months of being together.

At that point, she cut off their relationship and stopped communicating with him. But, her husband was persistent– sending her flowers every day for weeks and even flying to the United States to show up on her doorstep.

So, she eventually took him back and fell in love with him all over again. However, she claimed the only way she would ever be able to trust her now-husband was if he moved to the U.S.

He agreed to move, too, and since then, their relationship has not been all sunshine and rainbows.

However, ever since they had a daughter together, she claimed to have seen a “huge change” in her husband.

“He seems invested and devoted to only me and her and acknowledges what a [mess] he was,” she said.

But more recently, she found something in their home that has reignited feelings of worry.

It all began when the breakers in their home started shutting off. At that point, she remembered how her husband had documents from their electrician related to their warranty.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.