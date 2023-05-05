She’s Issuing A Warning To Always Check Your Drinks When You’re Out After She Had A Scary Experience With A Guy At A Bar

Drink spiking is just another thing that women have to keep their eyes open for whenever they go out to a bar or club.

You may have even heard of a special color-changing nail polish that was invented for women to test whether their drink had been spiked or not.

Those who have fallen victim to drink spiking often report instances of blacking out and waking up feeling sick and confused.

Unfortunately, the issue is often underreported because many people have no memory of being drugged until hours later.

It is a growing problem that is difficult to solve. That’s why it’s best for women to watch out for themselves and to support each other.

One woman on TikTok who goes by the handle @angelariihiluoma, is warning women to be careful and to always check their drinks. She was almost a victim of this horrendous crime herself!

One night, she went out to a bar and ordered a drink. She was watching the bartender make it, so when it was finished, she reached for it. But a guy had already grabbed it. So he told her to take the drink, and he would wait for a new one.

However, she noticed him observing her closely, and something felt off. He asked if she liked her drink, and after she said she hadn’t tried it yet, he insisted that she take a sip.

His interest in seeing her consume the alcohol was quite peculiar. But then, it dawned on her that he must’ve spiked the drink when they had both reached for the glass at the same time.

