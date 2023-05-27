She’s Making Her Mom Choose Between Attending Her Wedding Or Being There For The Birth Of Her Sister’s First Child

In about two months, this young woman will finally be tying the knot. And after a year of wedding planning, she could not be more excited.

But, earlier this week, her mom did give her a phone call and threw a huge wrench in the plan.

More specifically, her mom actually asked her to postpone her wedding for at least one month.

Now, you’re probably wondering why her mom would ask such a thing. Well, it just so happens that her sister is currently pregnant, and her sister’s due date is July 17.

“And my sister asked my mother to be there for her for the whole month of July since the due date is just an estimate, and this is my sister’s first baby,” she explained.

Quite frankly, though, she does not care about her sister giving birth for one major reason.

Apparently, the father of her sister’s child is actually her ex-boyfriend. In fact, her sister started sleeping with her ex while they were still in a relationship!

So, for obvious reasons, she no longer has a relationship with her sister– which is precisely why she definitely is not willing to postpone her wedding.

She told her mother that, too, and also claimed that her mom just had to choose who she would support on their big day.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.