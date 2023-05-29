She’s Pretty Sure She Made A Bad First Impression With A Guy She Really Likes, And She’s Wondering If She Should Try To Salvage Things

This 35-year-old woman met a 28-year-old guy through some of their mutual friends; a couple who is married.

She and this guy wound up going out with their friends a week ago, and they grabbed some drinks together.

Their friends wound up going home on the earlier side, so she and this guy kept hanging out so they could get more acquainted.

Then, he wound up sleeping over at her place. After he went home, he sent her a text saying that he had a wonderful night with her.

Days later, they were still chit-chatting, and everything seemed to be going great. Over the weekend, she had a birthday party to go to, so she invited him along.

He did end up coming, and at the party, he met a couple more of her friends.

“The thing is, I was pretty drunk by the time he arrived, and I don’t remember if I was jolly/fun drunk or obnoxious/bratty drunk,” she explained.

“We separated from the group at some point, had a drink at another bar, and then he was walking me home.”

“I think I was expecting him to come over, and he said he’ll go back to his, to which I responded something along the lines of: that’s clearly an inferior choice. He just moved from Europe to my city in North America and is staying on his cousin’s couch while he gets settled.”

