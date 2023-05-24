She’s Sharing Her Healthy Pasta Recipe Called Monster Mac And Cheese, And Her Kids Love It

Kids love pasta, but you don’t have to keep feeding them spaghetti and meatballs or Kraft Mac and cheese all the time.

Try a healthier pasta recipe that’s fast and easy to get on the table and will gain your kids’ stamp of approval.

TikToker Amy Palanjian (@yummytoddlerfood) is sharing a recipe for pasta that is made with two vegetables and can be prepared in under twenty minutes. So you can get dinner hot and ready without needing to think too much about it.

“This green Mac and cheese is what I make when I run out of boxed Mac and cheese. My kids think the color is hilarious. They call it monster Mac and cheese, and it is ridiculously good,” said Amy.

Monster Mac and cheese contains a rich and flavorful pasta sauce that is loaded with spinach for a dose of fiber and other nutrients.

Begin by bringing a pot of water to a boil and simmer cauliflower florets until they’re soft and tender. Move the cauliflower to a blender and add butter, milk, shredded cheddar cheese, and huge handfuls of baby spinach.

The spinach is what gives the sauce its bright green color, so the more you add, the more enticing and “monstrous” it looks to your little ones.

Next, blend the ingredients together until the sauce becomes smooth and creamy. Amazingly, the taste of veggies cannot be detected. It just tastes like a regular cheese sauce!

Meanwhile, cook the pasta in the same boiling water as the cauliflower. Then, drain the pasta and stir the sauce into it until each piece of noodle is covered in green.

