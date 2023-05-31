She’s Sharing Her Lip Blushing Journey, And It’s Basically A Semi-Permanent Lip Tattoo

If you’re a fan of keeping up with today’s beauty trends, you’ve probably heard about lip blushing.

If you don’t know what lip blushing is, it’s a term for semi-permanent lip tattoos. It’s ideal for those who love wearing a subtle lip tint and wish that pretty shade would never get smudged.

Tattooed makeup has been part of the beauty world for a while, with makeup lovers getting their tattooed eyeliner and microbladed eyebrows.

Some people have chosen to have their lips permanently lined in the past, but lip blushing allows the lips to take on one overall shade and can even create an illusion of making them look fuller.

Many women choose to get lip blushing done not only because they don’t want to worry about wearing lipstick all the time but because their lips have lost pigmentation with age or have uneven color due to sun damage or smoker’s lips.

For instance, TikTok user @makeupbygermany had uneven pigmentation in the center of her lips due to a sunburn that would not go away. She said in one of her videos that she spent $400 to get lip blushing done and has been raving about the results on her account ever since.

Of course, the semi-permanent trend is not for everyone. Still, many makeup bloggers and beauty influencers have been candidly documenting their experiences with lip blushing to let viewers decide for themselves if it’s worth it or not.

TikTok creator Charlotte Dobre (@charlottedobreofficial) documented her entire journey with lip blushing from the moment she got her lips numbed to the following day.

“I wear lipstick pretty much every day, so I figured, why not get it permanent?” says Charlotte at the beginning of her video.

