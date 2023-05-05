Some People Are Upset That She Proposed To Her Boyfriend, Instead Of Waiting For Him To Propose To Her

A woman shared her proposal video on TikTok, and some online haters tore her apart for it. Sukhmin Garcha (@sukhmingarcha) subverted gender roles by proposing to her partner this past summer on a beach.

Sukhmin was excited to present her happy news to the world. In the video, her husband-to-be, Shiraz Brar, looks delighted and touched that she got down on one knee and proposed to him.

However, many people online were less than pleased. Funnily enough, most of the hate comments were written by women.

Some questioned Shiraz’s happiness in the video, while others doubted that he wanted her to propose at all. On the other hand, Sukhmin received a lot of support from men.

“I wish more reverse proposals existed! I love to see women proposing,” said one user.

“Let’s disrupt the system a bit. I know any man would appreciate and enjoy this,” said another.

After the video went viral, Sukhmin explained in a comment that the couple had already decided to get engaged. Plus, her fiancé had planned their proposal months ago. So she ‘just wanted to make a nice gesture.’

In response to the gesture, he commented under her video.

“Most amazing woman ever. Get you a strong woman that knows how to break barriers,” Sukhmin’s now-fiancé replied.

