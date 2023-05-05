Someone Mentioned That Her Crazy Dating Story Sounds Like An “Off-Brand 50 Shades Of Grey”

A woman named Kourtney has a crazy dating story that ends up with the FBI knocking on her door. Basically, she lived out a real-life Fifty Shades of Grey scenario, but luckily, it didn’t have the chance to escalate into anything seriously life-threatening.

Kourtney (@kourtney_kellar) went out with a guy who took her to Barnes and Noble for their first date.

She thought it was such a sweet and simple outing. That’s why she was totally confused when he flew her on his private jet a few dates later.

She was thrown even more off guard when he took her to his 300-foot yacht. Then, much to her surprise, he got her a personal driver and a personal assistant. He wanted to know where Kourtney was at every minute of the day.

Super sketchy, right? However, Kourtney could not see the warning signs because she was too busy feeling like a princess, so she continued going on these elaborate dates with him. The red flags kept popping up left and right, though.

Finally, Kourtney received an angry email from a girl claiming to be his fiancée, but when she asked him about it, he denied everything and said the girl was crazy.

At this point, Kourtney was feeling a little suspicious and decided to put an end to the relationship.

Three months later, an FBI agent called her up and told her to come in for questioning. She found out that the man she was dating had also been with ten other women at the same time.

He had put a GPS tracker on her car and hired someone to photograph her and keep tabs on her 24 hours a day.

