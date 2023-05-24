The Low Bun Sounds Like A Simple Hairstyle, But It’s Actually A Lot Harder Than It Seems To Get Right, And Here’s How You Can Master The Look

The sleek, low bun paired with gold hoop earrings is a trend that’s here to stay. It will be the most popular style of the summer again and again due to its classic, clean simplicity and its ability to keep hair out of the way in the heat.

Plus, it looks good on everyone, no matter what hair type they might have, offering a chic and sophisticated look.

The low bun sounds like a simple, basic hairstyle, but it’s actually a lot harder than it seems to get right. On influencers and celebrities, the low bun looks so polished and effortless.

But for the average person, it hardly ever turns out like what you see on Instagram. So if your low buns always end up looking as messy and unkempt as a bird’s nest, you’re not alone.

Chris Appleton (@chrisappletonhair) is a celebrity hairstylist, and he’s demonstrating how to achieve the perfect low bun on TikTok. In the video, Chris walks through the hairstyle on a model with long to medium-length hair.

First, brush your hair so that it’s free from all tangles and knots. If it’s not already, part your hair in the middle. Next, sweep your hair into a low ponytail, looping the hair elastic around twice.

On the third and last loop, pull your hair a little less than halfway through to create a nice, tight, small bun. You should be left with some pieces of hair hanging out.

Then, take the excess hair and divide it into two sections. Twist each lock, cross them over each other, and wrap them around the hair elastic so that it’s no longer showing.

After that, secure the hair with a bobby pin. If you’re worried about your hair not staying in place, use a second bobby pin for extra support and to give yourself peace of mind.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.