These Are 3 Scientific Signs That A Man Is Attracted To You

Want to find out if he’s into you? Men give away many subtle signs in the form of body language that signal their attraction and interest.

You may not have known about these cues before, but luckily, they’re not hard to read once you are aware of what to look for.

Of course, the only surefire way to confirm if someone likes you is if they tell you directly. But catching some of the physical clues can at least give you an idea of where his head is at.

TikToker @ask_kimberly is sharing some scientific signs with those who are unsure if a guy is into them or not.

“As a relationship therapist with a doctoral degree in psychology, I’ve spent my life studying the science of human attraction,” she said.

Here are the three signs that you will definitely want to look for to see if a man is physically attracted to you.

Number one is what Kimberly calls the face phenomenon. It’s when a guy starts finding excuses to touch his face, like constantly sipping on a drink or putting on chapstick multiple times.

When a man is feeling attraction, his face, lips, and mouth immediately become more sensitive to touch.

So if you notice that he’s touching his face a lot, there is a good chance that he’s attracted to you.

