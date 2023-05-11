This Recipe For Jalapeño Popper Chicken Is Layered In Cream Cheese, Bacon, And Jalapeños

Jalapeño popper chicken is one of those dishes that everyone just loves. You can’t go wrong with something that’s layered with cream cheese, bacon, and jalapeños.

Even those who aren’t big fans of spicy food, like myself, will want to get in on this. When it comes to food with a lot of heat, my philosophy is to push through the pain; it’s worth it!

TikToker @jhonnycuran is sharing her recipe for jalapeño popper chicken on TikTok.

It’s gluten-free, low-carb, and keto-friendly, making it the perfect meal for someone on a diet or with food restrictions.

Don’t you just love when a dish turns out to be both healthy and appetizing? It always feels like you’ve hit the lottery!

Start by dicing up two jalapeños and remove the seeds. If you want more of a kick, keep them in since that’s where most of the pepper’s heat stems from.

You can also substitute the jalapeños for different peppers if the spice level is just too much. Poblano peppers are milder, and of course, green or red bell peppers are safe from spice altogether.

Next, set the diced peppers aside in a bowl, then thin two chicken breasts.

Pound them into thin, even pieces, so they’ll cook more thoroughly and quickly in the oven.

Coat a baking dish in oil and add the chicken to it. Next, add three-quarters of a stick of cream cheese. Spread it around the chicken and top it off with the diced jalapeños.

