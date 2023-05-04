This Teen Got Into An Argument With A Woman He Babysits For After She Wouldn’t Pay Him The Extra $10 He Earned

Were you ever a babysitter during your teenage years? It’s a great and easy way to make some spending money at a young age, and it allows you to learn how to take care of kids.

Babysitting can be a wonderful experience, but that’s highly dependent on the kids and parents you babysit for.

One teenager recently got into an argument with the woman he babysits for after she refused to pay him the extra $10 she was supposed to after a recent job.

He’s 16-years-old and often babysits for a single mom named Ann. Ann has two kids, a 9-year-old son named Max and a 7-year-old daughter named Mia.

At least once a month, Ann needs a night out and asks him to babysit Max and Mia for her. She pays him $8.50 an hour and is usually gone for four hours.

Sometimes she shows up later than she promises, so she always leaves him with a list of emergency contacts he can call if she’s running late and he has to get home.

He and Ann struck up a deal where if he ever did have to get an emergency contact over to the house because she couldn’t get home, she would pay him $10 and called it “crisis pay.”

“The last time I was watching the kids around a month ago, Ann stayed out an hour and a half past her specified return time and wasn’t answering my texts or calls,” he remembered.

“I got worried, so I called one of the emergency contacts.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.