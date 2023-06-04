A Guy Her Mom Dated Told Her She Could Run Him Over With Her Car In An Attempt To Win Her Over

TikToker Marissa (@flaneurflaneuring) is describing the peculiar strategy one of her mom’s boyfriends employed in an attempt to win her over.

“The guys my mom dated have always tried to do whatever they could to get in my good graces, which is perfectly understandable. Were I in their shoes, I’d be doing exactly the same thing,” Marissa said.

Usually, the boyfriends’ strategies would range from buying her an ice cream cone to surprising her with a CD of her favorite band. The guy Marissa’s mom was seeing even let her drive his brand-new Lexus.

But the memory that really takes the cake for Marissa involved a guy that lived with them. At the time, Marissa was about nineteen or twenty, and she was not thrilled that her mom’s boyfriend had moved in with them.

One morning, Marissa woke up late for work. It was noon when she realized she had overslept and her shift had started at 10 AM.

She had been working double shifts for three weeks in a row, so she was extremely exhausted. So when she woke up that morning, she was really out of it.

Once she became aware of just how late she was, she started panicking and running around the house, gathering her uniform. She was convinced she would lose her job for this infraction.

Her mom’s boyfriend noticed her frenzied state and asked what was wrong. Marissa responded that she had overslept and was late to work.

Then, he suggested to Marissa that she could run him over with her car, which caused her to stop in her tracks immediately. She asked him to repeat what he had said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.