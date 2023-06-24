Her Best Friend Encouraged Her To Break Up With Her Boyfriend And Then Started Dating Him A Few Months Later

This 20-year-old woman has been dating the same 20-year-old guy on and off for a few years. But this year, she thought things started to actually become serious.

Yet, not too long after, their relationship got weird again. Out of nowhere, her boyfriend would just ignore her, walk past her, and act avoiding and distant.

And it just did not make sense because, sometimes, her boyfriend would act very cute toward her– calling her late at night and providing unexpected shows of affection.

“It was all very confusing,” she recalled.

So, she decided to rant to her best friend about the situation one day. And by the end, her best friend just told her to leave her boyfriend.

Now, for context, all three of them had actually been close friends for a really long time. Nonetheless, her best friend tried to say that the guy was immature, never changed and that he just did not deserve her.

Instead, her friend claimed that she deserved someone who appreciated her as she was. And she honestly agreed with that.

“But I still wanted to give him a chance,” she revealed, “So, I did.”

“And almost every day, my friend kept asking me about it and reminding me, when she could, that he was mistreating me– which he was. No one deserves to be ignored for no reason.”

