Her Boyfriend Got Insecure When She Wanted To Wear Heels To A Wedding And Was Taller Than Him, So She Said She’d Only Wear Heels When He Wasn’t Around

Last weekend, this 31-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 30, attended a friend’s wedding.

But even though they have been together for four years, she and her boyfriend had never really seen each other super dressed up.

That’s why she was very excited to get dolled up and even bought a new dress and a nice pair of heels and put some extra effort into her hair and makeup.

She hoped that, after seeing her, her boyfriend would stop and think, ‘Wow, she looks amazing.”

Anyway, when it came time to go to the wedding, she slid on her heels and actually felt really hot for the first time in a long time. Yet, after she walked down the stairs to meet her boyfriend, he did not have quite the same reaction.

Instead, he just looked her up and down, went all quiet, and mumbled, “Oh, you’re quite a bit taller than me now.”

As you can probably imagine, she was seriously disappointed by her boyfriend’s reaction.

“He told me that I looked nice and the issue was his, not mine, but that being totally honest, he felt a bit self-conscious standing next to me,” she recalled.

“He said I should wear whatever makes me feel good but that he would prefer not being in pictures together with me towering over him.”

