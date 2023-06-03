Her Boyfriend Lost 125 Pounds And Can Get Any Girl He Wants Now, So She’s Getting Nervous That He Will Leave Her

This 18-year-old girl has a boyfriend the same age as her, and they began dating about 2 years ago now.

She admits they’re really young, but she knows he’s the man that she wants to spend the remainder of her life with.

Anyway, back when she first met her boyfriend, he weighed 290 pounds. Since he’s only 5’7″, it was very obvious that he was a bigger guy.

He also did have a belly back then, but her boyfriend’s weight never bothered her at all. She was aware that he suffered from insecurity over it, but she did her best to let him know that she liked him no matter what the scale said.

At school, her boyfriend got bullied over his weight, and it was so bad that he would cry over the bullying.

Last summer, he began working out alongside his brother, and he also began eating healthier as well.

He ended up losing a ton of weight and currently is down to 170 pounds. He has abs, and an amazing new haircut, so to her, he literally is the hottest guy to ever live.

“But now that school started again, all the girls that used to bully him are now throwing themselves at him,” she explained.

“So many girls are trying to add him on Snap or following him on Instagram; he doesn’t add or follow them back, though. He constantly reassures me and tells me how I am the only one he wants, but I can’t help but wonder how much longer he’s going to want to stay with me when he can get anyone he wants.”

