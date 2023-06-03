Her Boyfriend Made A Scene And Canceled Their Date After She Said Her Feet Were Hurting In The Heels He Wanted Her To Wear That Night

This 26-year-old girl has a boyfriend who is 27, and last night, they were supposed to go out on a date.

Now, her boyfriend purchased her a pair of heels a couple of days ago, and so she was wearing those heels that he bought for her.

Her boyfriend really wanted her to wear those heels, so she did, even though she completely struggles to walk in them.

They then started walking to where their date was going to be, and she really had a hard time reaching their destination.

“I love heels, but taking long walks in heels is something else for me,” she explained. “I cannot do that. I told him that just because I’m wearing heels, I’m not able to enjoy the time with him as my feet are hurting.”

Her feet were absolutely killing her to the point where she couldn’t really just ignore the pain and keep going.

Her feet hurt so badly that she literally could not walk in a straight line, and the street that they were walking down wasn’t exactly a smooth surface to be on in the first place.

As she told her boyfriend that she was in pain, he just told her that tons of other girls walk in heels without a problem, so there must be something wrong with her.

He ignored her from that point on and just kept on walking without her. She did her best not to bring it up again because she felt terrible that he didn’t care about her having a hard time, and it was beginning to make her sad.

