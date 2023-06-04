Her Brother Has An Online Girlfriend Who Hid That She Was Pregnant With Another Guy’s Kid

This woman has a brother who is 20, and in January, he met a girl the same age as him through an online game they both play.

While playing this game together, they also realized that they did not live too far away, so they planned to meet up, but in the meantime, they began dating online.

When her brother did finally get to meet this girl in real life, he came home to say that he was head over heels for her.

“He went to go visit her during that month, and he said unironically, “She’s the one,” she explained.

“I have no information of who she is and what she looks like because my brother is very possessive of not telling about her to me and my family.”

Well, two weeks ago, her brother’s girlfriend wound up in labor, and it was then that her brother found out that this girl hid that she was pregnant with another guy’s kid for months.

Her brother was completely shocked to find this secret out, but he didn’t think it was a dealbreaker for him at all.

Her brother finally came to her to explain the situation and then mentioned that he is planning on moving in with his girlfriend.

He did say that he feels “conflicted” about being with her while also having to take care of another guy’s child.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.