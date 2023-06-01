Her Egg Roll In A Bowl Recipe Is Gluten-Free And Paleo Too

One of my favorite things to get at Asian cuisine restaurants is an egg roll. I just love the flavors and the different textures that are held in one little pocket.

Egg rolls aren’t exactly the most healthy things you can eat, but one woman named Jenn, who goes by @jenneatsgood on TikTok, actually has a healthy variation on this classic goodie.

Her recipe is also pretty quick to make, and it’s paleo and gluten-free too.

“I make this egg roll in a bowl all the time for dinner. It’s so quick and easy, and the key is you only need one pan to make it,” she explained in her video.

Who doesn’t love a meal that only requires one pan to make? This is my kind of dish. I don’t know about you, but I hate having to do dishes after cooking a meal.

If the only things I had to wash were the pan, the spoon, and the bowls and silverware, that would be awesome. So if it’s two people eating, that’s what, 6 dishes total.

So, Jen takes one pound of ground pork and browns it in a pan. After that’s ready to go, she adds in a lot of ginger and garlic.

She also puts a bag of coleslaw mix in the pan as well.

“The sauce is just coconut aminos, rice vinegar, chili garlic sauce, and sesame oil,” she said.

