Her Mom Has Been Treating Her Like A Husband Ever Since She Was A Teen, And It Makes Her Seriously Uncomfortable

When this 20-year-old woman was younger, her dad and mom went through a pretty rough divorce. So, for much of her childhood, her dad was not involved in her life.

Now, her mom did try to date. But she claimed that no relationships ever really “stuck,” and her mom and dad just continued despising each other.

“I’ve tried to encourage my mom to date again or just hang out with some friends from time to time, but she just doesn’t want to be around other people,” she said.

That’s why, ever since she was in high school, her mom has basically treated her like a husband– and it makes her seriously uncomfortable.

It all began when she was just 17-years-old, and her mom suddenly started acting very needy and clingy.

At the same time, her mom would be rude to anyone who had her attention and even acted outwardly jealous of them.

“I wish I was kidding about this,” she admitted.

She also has a boyfriend, too. So, if you could not have guessed, her mom completely despises him.

But she was forced to just start hanging out at her boyfriend’s house because whenever he would go over to her house, her mom would make it all about her.

